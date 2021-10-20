Sylvania mayoral race 1st in decades to feature 2 candidates on the ballot

Now, the citizens of Sylvania will have to go to the ballot box to decide who will be their next mayor, and it's leaving some divided as to who should take the seat.



Stough, a Republican, says his leadership has been defined by maintaining tax rates, job growth and the development of a bustling downtown region.



He says his leadership has been solid enough there's been no reason for anyone else to run.



"I like to think it's because people think I'm doing a pretty good job, there was no controversy, and nobody felt it was necessary to run against me. And that's been very satisfying and I like that, but it's also appropriate for elections to be contested," Stough said.



Sylvania Councilwoman Katie Cappellini, an Independent, is running against Stough and she says she's much more connected to the wants and needs of local business owners and citizens than her opponent, and people downtown are ready for a more progressive Sylvania.



"I love to brainstorm, I love to find people with great ideas and help them make it a reality, versus our current mayor who has become out of touch, disconnected. You can't call him," Cappellini said.



Some people we spoke to today admitted they're ready to see a change in their city with new leadership, while others say they're satisfied with the current leadership.



"[I'm voting for] Councilwoman Katie Cappellini," said Dani Fuller, a Sylvania resident. "A lot of our business owners are ready to work with someone who's invested in a little bit of forward-thinking, our future. She's very present in downtown Sylvania."



"I'm going for Mayor Stough," said Marcus Zapata, another Sylvania local. "We've never had a tax increase. We've seen great growth in this city. He's a quiet man but I think he holds a very firm line and I think we've been doing well under his leadership."