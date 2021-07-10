x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

26-year-old Sylvania man injured in Swanton Twp. motorcycle crash

The crash closed down US20A for about two hours on Saturday morning.
Credit: Yakiv - stock.adobe.com
front fork of a motorcycle with a front wheel, brake disc, brake cylinder. Close up. Soft focus

SWANTON, Ohio — A 26-year-old Sylvania man had to be flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Swanton Twp. on Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Matthew O’ Connell was riding a motorcycle heading east on US20A near State Route 64 around 11:50 a.m.

At the same time, 79-year-old Mary Kihslinger, of Toledo, who was heading west, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto State Route 64 when her minivan was struck by O’ Connell’s motorcycle.

Credit: WTOL

RELATED: Motorcyclists ride through Toledo to show other motorists that they also share the road

O’ Connell was thrown from the bike as a result of the crash and had to be flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed, but troopers say speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

RELATED: Maumee man on motorcycle injured after being cut off in traffic

US 20A had to be closed for approximately two hours.