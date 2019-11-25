WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A 57-year-old Sylvania man is dead after an accident on US 20A in Williams County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Franklin Parrish was driving east on US 20A around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when he ran a stop sign at State Route 15.

Parrish’s car hit an SUV on the passenger side being driven by 24-year-old Alicia Eickholt of Cloverdale who was traveling south on State Route 15.

Mr. Parrish was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eickholt was taken to the hospital. Adam Eickholt, a passenger in the SUV had to be flown to the hospital.

There were also three children in the SUV, ages 17, 1, and 5 months.