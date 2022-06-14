New electric car charging station now open in Sylvania

With gasoline prices on the rise, some may be considering the switch to an electric vehicle. Sylvania city leaders just made it easier to charge up.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A new car charging station is open and ready for drivers in Sylvania.

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday outside of the fixture, which was built behind the police station on Maplewood Avenue.

Users would need to use an app called "AmpUp" to use the charging station and make payments. It costs 10 cents per kilowatt hour and will charge 100 miles every three to four hours.

Sylvania Safety Service Director Kevin Aller said the need for electric charging may increase due to the growth of electric vehicles.

"Ohio's making a big push of getting charging stations along interstates and heavily traveled routes," he said.

The project had a price tag of $13,750, $11,000 of which was paid through grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough said the rest of the funds came from "city capital improvement dollars."

Stough said he believes this is a good start for electric car owners in Sylvania. Eventually, he said he wants charging stations to be just as assessable as gas stations.

"Most people can charge and plug in at night, but they need other stations where they can plug in during the day to make sure they don't run out of power, and that's what we're gonna do," Stough said.