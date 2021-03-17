Sylvania considering new community center with multi-pool aquatic facility, fitness area

Sylvania's recreation district is evaluating plans for a state-of-the-art community center within city limits. But it's not without opposition.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Research is underway in Sylvania as the city's recreation department considers building a brand new community center, outfitted with gathering spaces and workout areas.

But it's not without opposition.

"Depending on how we move forward, without question we want this facility to be something the entire community can utilize," said Mike McMahon, operations manager for Sylvania Recreation.

McMahon said the current idea has four components: a state-of-the-art aquatic center with two or three pools; a gymnasium equipped for court sports; an indoor turf facility that's also capable to hold special events; and a general community space, likely with fitness equipment.

That last part is what's meeting some resistance.

"There's just no point in opening up another fitness center that's taxpayer-funded to compete against the most flooded market within the region," said Marcus Zapata, owner of Definition Fitness near Sylvania Ave. and King Road.

Zapata said he supports a community center but not with a membership-style gym included.

"As a parent to young kids, my kids partake in Sylvania rec sports," Zapata said. "They do great with that. Focus on those areas. There's no need to throw a fitness center to compete against private industry."

"What we're doing is really just following the lead that the community has identified through the different community engagement," McMahon said, referring to a 2,000-resident survey the department conducted.

As far as where the community center would be located within city limits, that's still being worked out. But officials tell WTOL 11 it would be somewhere in the central part of the city and accessible for all Sylvanians.

McMahon said there's no estimated price tag yet, nor is there a planned funding source.

An informational PUBLIC FORUM will be held on Thurs. March 18th @ 6pm, regarding the potential development of a Multigeneration Community Center in Sylvania. Join us for this exciting discussion. For more information go to: https://t.co/YCJ8jiyOY2 pic.twitter.com/3YFRsUOEfl — Sylvania RecDistrict (@playsylvania) March 14, 2021

If you want to weigh in on the proposal, there's a public forum scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. There's another scheduled for April 29. You can find more information here.