Sylvania City Council weighing proposal for Bird scooters, meets with company representative

The city is still at the beginning stages of trying to figure out whether the scooters are the right fit for Sylvania. Bird would pay for the estimated 60 scooters.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There are new details Monday night about a move that could bring scooters to Sylvania.

You've likely seen people using similar devices in Toledo and Tiffin and now the idea is in Sylvania City Council.

At this point, nothing has been set in stone and the city is still at the very beginning stages of trying to figure out whether the scooters are the right fit for Sylvania.

"I know there's a couple of cities around, around northwest Ohio that have them. We've talked to their economic development directors and their administrations and they have all seemed to generally have positive things to say about it," Patrick Richardson, a member of Sylvania City Council, said. "Now, not all these cities are the same size of Sylvania, not all the same demographic, so just because one thing works somewhere, doesn't mean it'll work here."

The rentable devices come from a company called Bird, which launched back in 2017.

Bird has similar scooters in Tiffin, which is just a little smaller than Sylvania in population.

A representative joined the council virtually Monday night to answer questions and said a city of that size would get about 60 scooters.

Bird says the scooters are capped at 15 miles per hour and are about as safe as a bicycle.

But some people aren't so sure.

They're worried the scooters could be a nuisance or a safety concern. They also want to know whether there will be enough room for them on the roads and to park them.

Others like the idea and say it's something unique to attract people to Sylvania. They say it can be extremely good for local businesses and nearby Lourdes University.

"That would be a potential benefit of this," Richardson said, "is to be able to better connect the university to the downtown and some of the economic districts that we have, and that could be a great possibility as well as a way to get students more mobility around the city."

As far as the price tag, Bird says it would be paying for the scooters.

Before council makes any final call, members would need to work with the company to decide the boundaries within which the scooters could operate and approve the agreement.

But the council says there are still more discussions that need to happen.