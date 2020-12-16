Sylvania residents ask city council to deny indoor shooting range planned for former Andersons Market

Midwest Shooting Center petitioned Sylvania City Council to rezone the location to allow for an indoor shooting range. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 21.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — An Ohio-based company is looking to build an indoor shooting range and gun shop at the former location of The Andersons Market in Sylvania.

Midwest Shooting Center of Cridersville applied for a special use permit to operate an indoor shooting range at the Harvest Place shopping plaza on West Sylvania Avenue. On Nov. 10, the 19-page permit application was reviewed during a meeting by the City of Sylvania Planning Commission.

At the meeting, Jeff Twinford and David Sabo of Midwest Shooting Center spoke to the planning commission and detailed the construction of the complex and safety measures that would be in place. They said that no noise will be heard outside of the shooting area and they expect 200-250 patrons per day, according to notes from the meeting.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the planning commission.

The permit now goes before Sylvania City Council. The city will hold a public hearing with residents and the owners of Midwest Shooting Center before making a decision on the rezoning effort.

Some residents are already speaking out against the proposed indoor shooting range.

A petition calling for Sylvania City Council to stop the indoor shooting range and gun store was started Dec. 15 on Change.org. The petition mentions that the proposed location is immediately adjacent to an assisted living facility and a residential neighborhood and says that the Home Owners Association has yet to form an official position on the proposal, but will hold a community forum.

Many who signed the petition commented with concerns over the location's close proximity to Southview and the King Road Branch Library.

"While I do not oppose people having access to shooting ranges, I do not want one located close to places where children frequent (library and school) nor do I want a shooting range in close proximity to neighborhoods, doctors offices and senior living facilities," wrote Kristina ElSayed.

Residents can voice their opinions on the proposal by emailing the City of Sylvania at city.clerk@cityofsylvania.com no later than Dec. 17 and include their name and address. Residents should clearly state their position for or against the proposed zoning change and reference petition No. SUP-1-2020.

To participate in the public hearing, residents can email city.clerk@cityofsylvania.com with their name, mailing address and email address and ask to be added to the Zoom call list referencing petition No. SUP-1-2020.