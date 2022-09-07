Sylvania celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks and festivities after postponement

Sylvania celebrated the Fourth of July with usual fanfare but on July 8 instead, after being postponed from the holiday weekend due to lack of fireworks technicians.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The energy and fireworks were high over at the Centennial Terrace in Sylvania night as family and friends set up their seats from all over to watch the show on Friday night.



The show set to be on July 3 returned Friday after the city announced a lack of technicians from the firework company.

But that didn’t stop the festivities as they filled the grounds with attendees gathering from all over to get a front seat to the show and celebrate.



One of which was Alanna Smith, who is no stranger to the festivities as she and her family made sure to get some front-row seats.

"We’ve actually been coming here for the last 14 years. Idk, it’s kind of just like a family tradition at this point. We always try to get the gazebo behind us as like a tradition we’ve made," Smith said.

Live music, games, photo walls, food trucks, concessions and balloon artists filled the area inside the Terrace as people prepared for the big firework show.

But, it's not just the fireworks that bring one couple out like Rachelle and Chip Evanoff who love to take it all in.



“The people, the people of Sylvania they get together, Chip said. "What a great crowd, what a great opportunity to celebrate our national birthday and enjoy the fireworks. The fireworks, are always fantastic."

The event, called "The Star-Spangled Celebration," went on from 6-11 p.m.