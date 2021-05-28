Sylvania businesses preparing for return of annual Pacesetter Soccer Invitational

Thousands of people from all around the midwest are expected to come visit, shop and eat.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The 18th Annual Pacesetter Soccer Invitational is back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

The tournament draws in thousands of visitors, and businesses are looking forward to it.

Sylvania and Sylvania Township are counting down to welcome the invitational.

"We see what the economic value is to Sylvania area on weekends like this because all guests are always asking where they can go to eat. You know, where the shopping centers are, the malls," said Lynette Smith, the director of Sales for the Wingate Hotel in downtown Sylvania.

Smith says they're booked solid for this weekend after COVID-19 put a damper on the tournament last year.

"The Memorial Day weekend is typically a kick-off weekend for our very busy season. And of course, everything was closed down. So we were down to just single-digit occupancy levels," Smith.

It's changing this time around with about 300 teams expected this year.

That's well over 5,000 people visiting, shopping and eating.

"There's times where you know, two teams walk in and coaches and all teams just place order by order. By family and you know it is what it is. Just have to take the order and that's the craziest I remember," said Tom Getz, manager for J&G Pizza Palace.

Businesses like J&G Pizza Palace are planning on being busy.

They plan to provide good service, even as one of the many businesses struggling to hire workers right now.

"We have had some busy days. Even like 5 years ago, 4 years ago. There's been crazy days where you have to take the phone off the hook and stuff like that. So I mean I think we're ready for it. Pretty much seen everything there is," said Getz.

The Wingate hotel and the restaurant are hoping it's the start of what will be coming their way this summer.

"We're super excited to welcome back all the parents and the kids for the tournament. And you know we're, we're ready to do business again," said Smith.

The invitational starts on Saturday, with games kicking off at Pacesetter Park in Sylvania.

Per its website, PSI will be complying with all state and U.S. club tournament sanction rules to do with COVID-19.