Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual political forum

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce will host an informational Political Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The event will be held virtually from the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page from 7 p.m. until 7:30 p.m via Zoom.

The focus of the forum will be on the two Sylvania-specific levies including the Sylvania Township Fire Department Issue 13 and the Sylvania Senior Center Issue 12.

Sylvania Township Fire Department Chief Michael Ramm,will present on Issue 13 and Sylvania Senior Center Executive Director, Claire Proctor, will speak on Issue 12.

The event will be moderated by Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Chrys Peterson.

The meeting is to help inform Sylvania voters before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The link to watch the meeting can be found here.