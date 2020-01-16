TOLEDO, Ohio — All of us love a good vacation but the cost can be steep when considering booking the destination and the airfare.

But there are ways you can save money on plane tickets.

Most expensive times of year to book a flight is around the holidays in December and also during June and July for summer vacation.

Cheaper tickets can be found during the August and September months.

Experts recommend buying your tickets a little over two months out because believe it or not, the day you buy matters.

Sales usually come on Monday through Wednesday.

Dawn Kelly from Travel Connections in Oregon said a lot of websites are out there that can help you compare pricing and look for trends.

“If you are seeing a price you are comfortable with and that’s the trend, you see it say $500 are you comfortable with $500 you could potentially see it go up $200 per person or down another $50. Are you willing to take that gamble for 50 bucks?," asked Kelly.

A lot of people who live in the Toledo area choose to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport. At times people even look into the Cleveland International Hopkins Airport in hopes of finding cheaper flight tickets.

"We see depending on where you are going that time of year you are travelling and quite honestly how full the flights are, we can see the least expensive Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Air Canada in Windsor. So if people are able and willing to travel to get those flight deals you should shop all the airports around you are willing to fly out of," said Kelly.

The most popular destinations among travelers? Right now it’s Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Mexico.

However Costa Rica, Belize and St. Maarten are making a comeback after Hurricane Irma struck in 2017.

