OREGON, Ohio — It's the peak of the summer tourism season at Maumee Bay State Park. But, one activity there has been cancelled until further notice: swimming in Lake Erie.

Officials from the Ohio Health Department said the lake's water is unsafe because of toxic algal blooms. The park is still open, however, it's recommended you stay out of the water. Warning signs are up along the beach.

This is the earliest in the year a public health advisory has been issued, but only the second time one has been issued for the area by the state. The other was for two months in 2017.

"I think it's very sad. The lake is so beautiful and everybody was enjoying it. Now you can't swim," beach visitor Betty Harp said.

The water is sickening. Representatives from the state said that coming in contact with it can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, fever, muscle weakness and difficulty breathing.

"At least they're telling us if they think it's not safe. I'd rather err on the side of caution than have something wrong," Austin Patlin.

"It's pretty gross honestly," Alison Brothers said.

But, that didn't stop some folks from taking a dip. They didn't see the warning sign and came out of the water after a WTOL 11 crew member told them about the swimming ban.

"I wasn't in there long; maybe ten minutes," Jessica Barnes said.

"I just got here like 25 minutes ago. I wasn't in there for like five minutes," Kamyra Osley said.

Tests will continue on the water. There is currently no word on how long it will be until the beach reopens.