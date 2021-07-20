SWAT unit called out to shopping plaza in west Toledo

Officers were seen at the plaza on Monroe Street and Secor Road, across from a Kroger store, just after 12:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and SWAT units were called out to a shopping plaza in west Toledo early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were seen at the plaza on Monroe Street and Secor Road, across from a Kroger store, just after 12:30 p.m.

A warrant was being served at the plaza. The front door of the Hot Kikx store in the 4500 block of Monroe Street, which sells shoes and apparel, was broken off. SWAT left the scene around 2 p.m.