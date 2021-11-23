SWAT situation reported in south Toledo

Police and SWAT presence was noted around 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sherwood Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A SWAT standoff situation took place in a south Toledo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, apparently related to a robbery situation from the previous day in Monroe.

This location is close to where an overnight shooting took place at an apartment on South Detroit Avenue, though this SWAT activity was not related to that shooting incident.

As of 1:25 p.m., Beverly Block Watch said the heavy police presence was unrelated to the shooting.

According to Toledo police, via Beverly Block Watch, a robbery suspect was pursued Monday night by Monroe Police. The suspect was spotted Tuesday and Toledo police gave chase, with the suspect ending up at the location at Sherwood and the Anthony Wayne Trail.