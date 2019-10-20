SWANTON, Ohio — There are many ways to thank a veteran. Saturday morning in Swanton, local veteran Larry Galusha was the surprise recipient of a new roof for his home.

The roofing crew worked to replace and improve the entire roof. The hard work paid off and the roof was finished in a matter of hours.

The surprise was a collaborative effort from Owens Corning, Willoughby Equipment, Mail Pouch and contractor Ron Taylor, who wanted to make a positive difference in the life of someone who had scarified so much.

"The Swanton VFW said they had a veteran that was looking at some roof repairs, so we came out and looked at it and it became a little bit worse than roof repairs," Taylor said. "I teamed up with Owens Corning and Willoughby Supply and they helped me get this done."

Larry served in the Korean War. He moved to Swanton in the 1950s after his time in the service and has lived in the area ever since.

RELATED: Groundbreaking begins for Gold Star Family monuments in NW Ohio

RELATED: World War II veteran asked for 100 cards for his 100th birthday — he received more than 100,000