Swanton raising money for new baseball complex

The school is looking to raise $1.75 million to cover the costs of new baseball and softball fields.

SWANTON, Ohio — For the Swanton community, it's no secret Memorial Park isn't the best-looking field in northwest Ohio.

"It's not fun. Teams don't like coming here to play us just because of that surface," Swanton High School head baseball coach Josh Siewert said.

The coach's concern is the uneven surface which has injury potential.

Players say they look forward to road trips more than staying home.

"We're at that point where we look at the schedule and we see an away game, and we're more excited to play there than we are at our home field," senior Garrett Swank said. "It really shouldn't be that way. I think it's time for a change here at Swanton High School."

The park has been a staple of the Swanton community going back to the 1930s, but now they're looking to make an upgrade.

"It's been around for the longest time and we've had generations play on that field so, I think it's time for some change, so we're really trying to push for this new field."

School administrators, community members and players are working to raise $1.75 million for a new complex including a baseball and softball field right across the street from the high school.

Leaders decided the best way to raise money would be through corporate sponsors. To sell businesses on the complex, the community produced a promotional video, explaining the idea.

"We're trying to shoot this video to cast the net a little bit wider, hoping to get some more corporate sponsorship for the project," Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake said.

Past and present players came together for the video shoot, making their pitch to the world.

"It's for the kids. That's the main thing," Siewert said.

"We have safety issues there also, but it's for the kids. Teams, and our kids, are sometimes embarrassed to play there."

Players say a new field would be a dream come true. Future high school athletes like 6th grader Julianna Avery say the field could be a point of pride for the school.

"It would be amazing because I know that I would be able to play my high school years on this field if we get it. We'd be able to hope for home games instead of hoping that we have an away game," Avery said.

If you'd like to help Swanton and donate you can visit swantonfieldofdreams.com.

Organizers have already raised $267,000 from local businesses and are hoping to have a million dollars raised by the time they break ground later this year.

The goal is to have the complex ready for play in time for the 2023 spring season.