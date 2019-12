WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was found dead at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers responded to a welfare check at the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found 63-year-old David Day of Idaho dead in a semi parked in the commercial truck parking area.

Police say there is no apparent foul play involved. The incident is under investigation.