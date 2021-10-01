Swanton PD: No devices found in Kroger store after man called in bomb threat Thursday evening

An employee told police that the male caller told them to bring money outside. When they] employee refused, the man said there were two bombs in the store.

SWANTON, Ohio — The Kroger on Airport Highway was evacuated Thursday evening after a man said there were two bombs in the store.

Around 5 p.m., Swanton PD officers were sent to the store for an unknown medical issue.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by an employee that they received a call from a male subject who said, "Listen carefully, I need you to bring money outside." When the employee refused to do so, the caller said, "There are two bombs in the store. You better take this seriously."

The store was then evacuated and secured. An Explosives Detection K9 unit from the Toledo Police Department assisted Swanton Police in searching the building.

No devices were found and employees were cleared to return to the building around 7:20 p.m. The store has since reopened.