Swanton Middle School creates new journalism elective class

SMS News is a new class being offered at Swanton Middle School. Students were asked what they'd like to learn about and enough said journalism to make it a reality.

SWANTON, Ohio — Ever wonder what it takes to put on a news broadcast?

Well, students at Swanton Middle School are learning the ropes in a new class called SMS News.

It's not the typical class for students in middle school. The primary role is broadcasting and reporting news from around the school.

The school asked students what they'd like to learn about and enough said "journalism" to make it a reality.

"We had multiple different classes that we could choose from. This was my first choice because I like to get involved with the school and that's something that I really like," 8th grade student Cam'ron Kirtz said.

The school used to have a newspaper, but stopped publishing it some time ago. Now, they've started something new: creating and recording a news broadcast with the same positions as the professionals.

"A lot of my work has been dividing them up into who's going to be the anchor, who's going to be the reporter, and who will be our directors and producers and then teaching them what that role is," SMS News teacher Kaye Batanian said.

Their news director, or teacher in this case, says the goal is to have bi-weekly broadcasts of all things Bulldog related.

And, the real-world experience is giving students a taste of what roles they'd like to take.

"I would really want be a reporter, and after I'm done with this episode I would like to be a reporter," 6th grade student Cheyanne Smith said.

"I like to write scripts and be on the iPad and just see myself of the camera," 7th grade student Hudson Pancoast said.