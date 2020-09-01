A little girl in Swanton is on her way to fighting off the cancer that has kept her from living a normal childhood.

The Cinderella Ball happening this weekend will help 11-year-old Leah Johnson get the bone marrow transplant she desperately needs.

"It's been hard because, well as you're a kid, you want to enjoy being a kid. And going through chemo, it's kind of like you have to be more mature and adult to do it," said Leah.

Leah's mother Andrea Johnson said the sixth grader was diagnosed with Leukemia in the summer and is now in her fourth cycle of chemotherapy.

"We were not expecting any of this. I thought that maybe she was so active and we were transitioning into summer and instead Jake [Leah's father] and I were brought into this room and told our daughter has cancer. It was the worst moment of our lives," said Andrea.

It's an overwhelming time, but the family of six has learned how to take it in strides.

Leah is now waiting for the chemo to clear up the Leukemia so she can have a bone marrow transplant soon.

"It's hard because some of the chemo therapy will make you weaker and will mess with your joints. So you can't participate in all the sports and you can't participate in everything at school," said Leah.

But the family is working together for Leah to play sports again.

Recently, they learned about an event that will be donating some funds to keep them on track.

"This is Sharon's Cinderella Ball, and this will be the 5th year that this event has been held. It's held in honor of Sharon Bruce. She was a teacher in Evergreen. She was very passionate about education," said Andrea.

Usually, all of the money goes towards scholarships but this year, it was decided to add the Johnson family to the mix.

Jake Johnson says it'll help the family with all the expenses coming up.

"Moving towards the bone marrow transplant certainly has it challenges with the amount of time we'll be spending in Ann Arbor and away from home, and trying to split things up that we get everything covered for Leah and get things covered for our boys," said Jake.

Jake says what's the most comforting is having the support from everyone and knowing that Leah will soon be healthier and play sports again.

Besides that, Leah is also looking forward to something any other little girl would look forward to.

"Probably growing my hair back," said Leah.

Sharon's Cinderella Ball will be held this Saturday at the American Legion hall in Delta from 6:30 to 10:30.

Anyone can buy tickets or donate money, just click here.