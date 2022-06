The garage was engulfed in flames when multiple agencies arrived. The body was found inside the garage.

SWANTON, Ohio — One body has been found in a house fire in Swanton, Ohio just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The garage was engulfed in flames when multiple agencies responded to the home at 11850 Shaffer Road to assist in fighting the fire.

Deputies are working to notify the next of kin of the deceased.