Swanton boy to hold annual 'Toys for Tiny Heroes' donation event

NORTHWEST, Ohio — A 9-year-old Swanton boy is setting a good example by collecting toys for hospitalized kids.

The 4th annual Toys for Tiny Heroes toy drive, put together by Caden and his mother Tanya, launches this week.

In the last 3 years, Caden has collected 6,000 toys for C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Promedica Toledo Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

He's hoping to collect more than 2,000 toys between now and December 13, before delivering them on December 18.

Caden started this toy drive with a simple idea, to give back to kids who are in the hospital, where he once was.

"I know how hard it is. It's really difficult being there. You have no one really except the nurses and your parents and all the letters that come," said Caden.

Toys will be collected at the following locations from November 1 until December 13, with a delivery date of December 18:

Promedica Toledo Hospital

Nationwide Children's Hospital - St. Vincent Medical Center

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital - Ann Arbor

Donation boxes will also be available at all Dave's Running shops in Delta, Perrysburg and Sylvania, as well as St. Richard's Church and School.