Suspect fleeing police enters construction area at Toledo Technology Academy, leaving teachers concerned over safety

Body camera footage shows an officer pulling a gun on a suspect following a police chase that ended in a school parking lot. The man was able to enter the building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Body camera video from Toledo police shows an incident last week at Toledo Technology Academy, where a suspect in a chase was able to gain entry into the school.

You can see the man getting into the school through an unlocked door while police followed close behind.

Toledo Public Schools representatives say the suspect never got into an area with students, but you can hear in the body camera video that an officer has a gun drawn.

In the footage, you can see a man taken down by Toledo police, assisted by construction workers right inside the door.

This happened Nov. 5 at Toledo Technology Academy.

It's the end of a police chase that began in the car. The suspect drove into the school's parking lot, damaging vehicles before stopping and attempting to barricade himself inside a doorway.

It's a situation that has teachers concerned about safety.

"It's very concerning," said Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton. "If I was a teacher in this building, I'd want to know why we weren't on lockdown while all of that was going on. There seemed to be time for the building to go on lockdown."

In response, the district says leaders had a conversation with contractors working on that part of the building, asking them to be aware and secure any doors while on the job site.

It was also stated that the suspect didn't get into any part of the building where there were students.

That answer is still not good enough for Dalton.

"With this situation like many others, for the past several months the Toledo Federation of Teachers has been calling for more safety forces within our schools and our community and this is another example of why we need it," Dalton said.

WTOL 11 reached out to TPS about the request from the Federation of Teachers for more safety forces.

We haven't heard back as of this writing.