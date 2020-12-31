Suspect in custody after SWAT situation on Euclid Avenue

TPD and SWAT teams surrounded a residence on the 400 block of Euclid at the corner of 4th and Euclid as part of a shooting investigation early Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in custody following a SWAT situation and heavy police presence outside an east Toledo residence early Thursday morning, after police were called to the area on multiple calls of shots fired.

Police say as they were investigating, Deshawn Larde, 30, came out of a residence and fired off several more rounds before retreating back inside.

TPD and SWAT teams surrounded a residence on the 400 block of Euclid at the corner of 4th and Euclid. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Police were heard trying to get his attention on a loudspeaker, and a couple of rounds of tear gas were shot into the house after Larde failed to exit the home.

Entry was forced by police and SWAT cleared the house and placed Larde into custody without further incident. Larde was booked into the Lucas County jail on several charges.

No one was found to be injured in the shooting incident and the investigation into the initial shooting call remains ongoing.