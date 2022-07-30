Assault suspect dead after being shot by Lorain Police Officer; K9 stabbed by suspect during struggle

The K-9 was transported to a local animal clinic and underwent emergency surgery. No word on the K-9's condition has been released as of yet.

LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead, and a Lorain Police K-9 is in critical condition after an incident at a Lorain residence Saturday.

At approximately 5 p.m., a suspect who was being served a warrant for felonious assault would not cooperate with the officer's attempts to get him to surrender into custody. The suspect was in the basement of the house with a knife.

During his attempted apprehension, he stabbed a K-9 multiple times before an officer opened fire. The 48-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and died on the scene.

This handsome and brave boy, K9 Rye of the Lorain Police Department (Ohio), saved the lives of many officers tonight. He... Posted by Ohio Going Blue on Saturday, July 30, 2022

The Lorain Police Department called in the Elyria Police Department Investigative Unit for further investigation.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

