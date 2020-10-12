Suspect at large after robbing Findlay carryout

Findlay police responded to a robbery at Som Carry Out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect swung what appeared to be a gun at a clerk and fled with cash.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A suspect remains at large after robbing Som Carry Out on Main Street in Findlay.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress just before 9:30 p.m. at Som Carry Out, according to a police report.

The on duty clerk told officers that a Black male, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a dark black jacket over a green hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie hat entered the store. The suspect took a drink from the coolers and asked for four packs of cigarettes.

After the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, she asked if the suspect needed anything else. The suspect then told the clerk to give him all of the money inside the register and, when the clerk did not comply immediately, the suspect swung what appeared to be a gun in front of her.

The clerk gave the suspect the cash inside the register. The suspect fled southbound away from Som Carry Out with the cash, cigarettes and drink.

Officers checked the area with help from the K9 unit and were unable to locate the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.