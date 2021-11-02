x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Susie's Coats for Kids holding weekend coat distribution event in central Toledo

They'll have sizes 2T to 14-16 for both boys and girls, plus hats and gloves free of charge.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Little boy's child size jackets, coats and sweaters hanging in a kid's closet with colorful hangers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With winter fast on the way, Susie's Coats for Kids is hosting a distribution event in Toledo this weekend.

The event happens from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Jones Leadership Academy, 430 Nebraska Ave. at the corner of Collingwood Avenue.

They'll have sizes 2T to 14-16 for both boys and girls, free of charge, but children must be present to receive a coat. If your child cannot be present, you will need documentation of a child in order to receive a coat. 

One coat, one hat and one pair of gloves per child; however unlike past events, Susie's Coats for Kids is no longer providing coats for adults.

Hannah's Socks, Bags of Love and Anita's Closet (Helping Hands of St. Louis) will also be in attendance to provide for families.

COVID-19 requirements will be followed, so masks and social distancing will be required for everyone in attendance.

So far, Susie's Coats for Kids has collected and distributed over 25,000 warm apparel items to children in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Hancock and Sandusky counties in Ohio and Monroe County in Michigan.

For more information about this distribution event and its mission, check out Susie's Coats for Kids website.

We're getting ready for our big distriubtion next Saturday, just for you! Here are a few details that you need to...

Posted by Susie's Coats for Kids on Friday, October 29, 2021

Related Articles

 MORE FROM WTOL 11:

In Other News

New voter trends could be here to stay