Annual coat drive aims to keep kids warm, feeling safe

Cassie Lewis, the general manager of Buff City Soap, believes it's important to give back.



"The community has always been a big part of my life. Like our local neighborhood, and everything have always helped me in the past, so it feels good to give back," said Lewis.



The organization's founder and executive director Susie Perry, said the coat drive is dedicated to her mother who struggled financially but did her best to raise four children.



"She was really unable to provide for us. So being able to give back to our community to help families offset the cost of an expensive coat and a hat and gloves that go with it makes a profound difference, I believe, in their life,” said Perry.



She went on to say, getting a coat is a reminder to many that a future is worth waiting for.



"When children feel warm, they feel safer and when they feel safer, they're much more hopeful about tomorrow and that was very true for me.”