OHIO, USA — In doing their part to help minimize the spread of of the coronavirus, Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio has rescheduled their "Power of the Promise" event.

The event was set for Thursday, April 30, but will now move to Thursday October 8.

Tickets that have already been purchased and sponsorships that are promised, will still be honored.

The organization said it is working with local authorities and all available guidance to explore all possible options for future events.

The Findlay and Toledo Race for the Cure events are still expected to go on as planned for September 26-27.

As developments of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow, those with Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio said they are anticipating the need for breast health and breast cancer services to increase in the area.

Anyone with any questions is encouraged to email info@komennwohio.org or call 419-724-2873.

Those who are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 are asked to check komennwohio.org for guidance.

