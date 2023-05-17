Survivor hosting open casting call in Put-in-Bay June 15

Do you want to be the next Boston Rob, Sandra Diaz-Twine or Tony Vlachos? You only need to bring one thing to the open casting call: your ID.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Could you be the second Ohioan in over 40 seasons to win reality competition series Survivor? You won't know unless you give it a shot.

Survivor is hosting two open casting calls in Put-in-Bay from noon to 4 p.m. on June 15. One is at The Boardwalk at 341 Bayview Avenue and the other is at The Keys just down the street at 227 Bayview Avenue.

Superfans, first-timers and everyone in between are invited to attend. You only need to bring one thing: your ID.

Video submissions are also accepted for those interested in applying. For information on how to submit videos, click here.

Chris Daugherty, a highway construction worker from South Vienna, Ohio, about halfway between Columbus and Dayton, is the only Ohioan to win the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize in the show's 44 seasons.

Daugherty outlasted 17 other contestants in the show's ninth season filmed in Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation east of Australia.

Season 44 of the series is nearing the end, with the penultimate episode airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS and the finale airing May 24.

Applicants are required to be at least 16 years old and have a valid U.S. or Canadian passport.

Filming dates for seasons are tentative, according to the Survivor FAQ page.

"We plan on filming Survivor 47 between early May, 2024 and early July, 2024. The time commitment for filming and travel is about 46 days," the website states.

