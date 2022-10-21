Surveillance video sheds new light on Cleveland barbershop shooting that left 5 injured

Five people were injured in the incident, including one critically. Police confirm no arrests have been made in the case.

CLEVELAND — One day after a shooting left five people hurt and with the front of the store still riddled with bullet holes, employees of the IFIXUGLY barbershop showed up for work.

"I'm a barber. I get up every day to perform services on people of the community," Eugene, who works there but didn't want to use his last name, said. "I felt like I had to get up today to at least try."

Eugene is thankful his two coworkers who were shot yesterday are expected to be okay.

"Everybody is stable and just happy to be alive," he added.

Directly across the street at Zeke's Barbershop, it was business as usual Friday morning. Thursday, was something completely different.

"I heard the gunshots and we got down," explained the owner, who didn't want to reveal his name.

Moments later, a 28-year-old woman stumbled across the street and into his store.

"I said, 'Look at your leg,'" the owner told 3News. "[I] pulled her pant leg up and she [had] a bullet hole. I said, 'You shot!'"

Surveillance video from Zeke's shows the woman limping outside the store before crossing the street and flagging down help. Soon after, police and paramedics arrived.

A neighbor says he found two fresh bullet holes on the side of the home he shares with his mother on State Road.

"I just heard continuous shots," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said. "Thirty, 40 shots."

He said he's had prior problems with the shop, like noise complaints, and is fed up.

"They need to get out," he declared. "They're bad news."

According to Cleveland police, this isn't the first shooting at the shop. Back in July, a report was filed for a shot fired into the store, although no one was hurt.

In a statement, Ward 13 City Councilman Kris Harsh said:

"I am very troubled by the shooting at a barber shop in ward 13. I have been in communication with Second District police and I am working on a path forward that puts neighborhood safety first. This type of behavior is unacceptable and not reflective of the thousands of good people who call our community home."

Meanwhile, IFIXUGLY says their barbershop is a family-friendly place that gives back to the community.

"I understand how people feel, how it looks from the outside looking in, but what I will say about this barbershop is that it's a great barbershop," Eugene said. "I've seen nothing but positivity. This had nothing to do with us, nothing to do with the barbers."

Police say they are still looking for the suspects, who allegedly took off in a red, four-door car. No arrests have been made.

Additionally, detectives are looking into whether or not return shots were fired at the suspects from inside the store.