TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday was day seven of the nationwide strike against General Motors.

At the Toledo GM Powertrain Plant, members of UAW Local 14 received support from their fellow union brothers and sisters.

A convoy of honking Toledo made Jeeps and other vehicles drove past picket lines outside the plant on Alexis Road.

"We all got to stick together. Solidarity," John Cunningham of UAW Local 12 said.

RELATED: Fellow union workers join striking UAW Local 14 members to protest GM

Most were members of other UAW Locals, all part of a nationwide event known as Solidarity Sunday.

"It lifts our spirits., morale definately. Being without a paycheck is kind of hard for a lot of us," striker Kyle Holmes said.

"I think it helps a lot. That they understand what we're trying to do helps bring us closer together as a community," Gary White added.

The caravan was organized by Crissy Antoine, owner of Wheelin' on the Rocks Pub. It's a popular, new hangout for autoworkers and other blue-collar workers.

Antoine worries the strike will affect her business.

"When people are on strike they're not making the money they like to have to go out and have fun. And I'm in that business. That hurts me if they're on strike," she said.

The 1,500 Toledo workers will soon begin receiving a $250.00 weekly strike check.

RELATED: Day 5: 2K GM workers in NW Ohio join a nationwide strike against GM

Negotiations between GM and the UAW continued Sunday.

The union said the walkout is all about reaching a fair agreement for younger workers.

"We're out here to support those younger workers. They've been getting a raw deal. We need to fix that right now," UAW Local 14 President Dennis Earl said.

It's for that reason that workers are willing to hold out and stay out on the picket line halting the production of transmissions the Toledo facility is responsible for.

MORE FROM WTOL: