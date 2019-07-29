Do you have a competitive kid who loves to get outside? The 32nd annual Sylvania SuperKids Triathlon and Duathlon may be the perfect weekend activity.

"Sylvania SuperKids" is one of the oldest triathlon and duathlon events for kids in the country. It's been happening in Sylvania's Olander Park since 1988.

Here's a look at the day's events:

AGES 7-10

Triathlon: 100 yard swim → 4K bike → 1K run

100 yard swim → 4K bike → 1K run Duathlon: 1K run → 4K bike → 1K run

AGES 11-14

Triathlon: 200 yard swim → 6K bike → 2K run

200 yard swim → 6K bike → 2K run Duathlon: 2K run → 6K bike → 2K run

AGES 3-6

Fun Run: 0.4 mile fun run will be held to allow the younger kids to participate.

The event follows the USA Triathlon age-up rule. The rule states that whatever age the child will be on December 31, is the age group they will compete in. For example, if your child is 10 on race day, but will turn 11 before the end of the year, they will compete in the 11-14 division.

Unfortunately, this means that if your kid will turn 15 by the end of the year, they cannot compete in the "SuperKids" event. However, they can participate in the teen and adult triathlon, duathlon and aquabike. Those events take place at Tam-O-Shanter and Olander Lake the following day, Aug. 4.

Both the swim and run take place inside the park. The bike trail goes across Sylvania Ave. into the local neighborhood, onto the University Parks Trail bike path and back around to Olander Park.

The race course will be monitored by members of the Team Toledo Triathlon Club. It's been shortened a bit to ensure safety during area road construction.

If your kid needs a bit of a warm-up leading up to the event, a swim practice is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and a clinic will be held Friday at 7 p.m. both at Olander Park's beach.

Both the Triathlon and the Duathlon start at 7:30 a.m. and cost $30. The Fun Run kicks off at 8 a.m. and is only $5 to register. To sign up and find more information, head online.