Super Sports Friday in Cleveland: 'This is a dream come true'

The Guardians' home opener packed in thousands just feet away from a win-or-go-home Cavaliers game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

CLEVELAND — You don't have to know a lot about sports to know Downtown Cleveland was where all the magic was Friday night.

"We haven't seen this many people in Cleveland in the last two years," one fan said. "I mean, it gets emotional."

"Walking by the stadium, you could hear the crowd going crazy," another added.

The cheers from both Cavaliers and Guardians supporters radiated from the stadiums.

"It's awesome to have both down here at the same time," a fan wandering downtown told 3News.



"We are bouncing back and forth to games," a couple said.



Just feet away from Progressive Field at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was an exhilarating Cavs game with a season on the line. The energy downtown packed a punch, with fans of both teams going between games and showing out for Cleveland all around.

"Look, look at the atmosphere," fans from Canton gushed. "Everybody's out!"

"I was down here for the finals, this is the wildest atmosphere I’ve seen since then," a Cavs ticket holder said.

Unfortunately, the night ended in defeat for both teams. Still, after two years of crowd restrictions and somewhat mediocre play on the field (or court), it was a joyous occasion for all Clevelanders.

"A dream come true," one fan described.

