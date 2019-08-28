FOSTORIA, Ohio — Sunny Farms issued a notice Wednesday that odors may potentially migrate beyond the landfill property line during planned upgrades.

Work will be performed intermittently as weather permits during the next few days to begin installation of additional horizontal trench gas collectors to maximize coverage of the existing landfill gas collection system.

The work will involve trenching into soil cover and waste to install collection piping. Updates regarding the work will be posted periodically on the website: https://sunnyfarmslandfill.com/odor-control/