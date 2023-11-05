Sunny Farms Landfill aims to move discharge ponds, Fostoria residents concerned about health risks

Residents at a public hearing Thursday raised concerns that discharge into Wolf Creek and the east branch of the Portage River would put people's health at risk.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The controversial Sunny Farms Landfill is applying for a modification to an existing permit with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, which would allow the relocation of two discharge ponds.

Company spokesperson Ben Nutter said it is necessary as part of separate permit applications.

"We will move it to make way for our future expansion of Sunny Farms Landfill," Nutter said.

People raised concerns that discharge into Wolf Creek and the east branch of the Portage River would put people's health at risk.

"It's just crazy that they are trying to get this passed before they even know if they're getting an expansion," Fostoria resident Nate Heiser said. "Doesn't make any sense."

But Sunny Farms argues the change in the permit would not pose any health risks to people.

"We understand that the citizens want to know that they're safe, and the science says that they are safe," Nutter said.

Citizens like Heiser hope the Ohio EPA takes their concerns seriously.

"I just hope we get the message out there," Heiser said. "I hope we get enough support. That's what it's going to take. This is just a formality. They know how this stuff works."

The Ohio EPA will be accepting comments from now until May 18. After a review of the information, the agency's director can decide to approve or deny the permit.

