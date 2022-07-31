House fire in east Toledo Sunday

No injuries have been reported. The start of the fire is still under investigation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo.

Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the house is not a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

One male was present and said he was in the process of buying the home.

The start of the fire is still under investigation.