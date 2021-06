Crews arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday

MAUMEE, Ohio — At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Maumee Fire Department responded to a fire on 1010 Conant St. KFC was found in flames at the time the crew arrived on the scene.

The fire severely damaged the inner lobby of the KFC building as well as its rooftop.

There are no known injuries from the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.