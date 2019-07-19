The Lucas County Canine Care and Control adoption special is coming to an end. The last day to adopt a dog for a $5 adoption fee (plus a license) is Sunday.

The shelter hours are Friday until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. LC4 is located at 410 S. Erie St. in Toledo. For more information, call 419-213-2800 or visit the website at www.lucascountydogs.com

"When we first started our adoption special, the shelter was so incredibly full before the Fourth of July. So far we have adopted out over 150 dogs! We put out a call to action, and our community opened up their homes in their hearts and came in droves to come adopt and donate," LC4 officials said. "We still have dogs coming in every single day as strays and owner surrenders to the shelter, and we cannot encourage people enough to come and look for their missing dogs, and if they are lost without a dog, then come adopt!"