Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

The Sundance is the last of eight outdoor theaters in the Toledo-area built in the 1940s and 50s.

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night.

The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.

Cars filled with movie fans filed through the gate to catch a movie on the twin screens and say good-bye to the Sundance one last time.

The Sundance Drive-In was originally called the Parkside Drive-In when it opened in 1949 according to their website.

One of eight drive-ins in the Toledo area built in the 40s and 50s, the Sundance was the last one standing, providing an opportunity for younger generations of northwest Ohioans to experience a uniquely American past-time.

The Sundance says will continue selling merchandise related to the theater via email.

It may not be an end for outdoor movie viewing at the Navarre Ave. site however.

A non-profit group called Save Our Screen was working to raise enough money to buy the land on which the Sundance sits in order to reopen the theater as the Parkside Drive-In once again.

On Thursday, the group announced that they will be opening as the Parkside in 2023.

