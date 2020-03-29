TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot on Sunday evening in north Toledo.

Toledo Police say two male victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Summit Market on N. Summit St.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Their ages are unknown and there is no known suspect at this time.

It is unclear if either of the victims worked at the business.

