Summit County man convicted in murder of 7-year-old boy up for parole

Wayne Doyle was convicted of brutally beating his girlfriend's son to death in 1987.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The man convicted in the brutal murder of a seven-year-old boy back in 1987 is up for parole this month.

Wayne Doyle beat and killed his girlfriend's son, Charlie, in April of 1987. The Summit County Prosecutor's Office says that Charlie was beaten so severely that part of his intestine ruptured. The child also suffered several broken bones as a result of the assault.

The Summit County Prosecutor's office says that Charlie "endured tremendous pain" and suffered for nearly 20 hours after he was beaten before he finally passed away from his injuries.

Doyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the crime. He was originally scheduled for release in April 2027, but the Ohio Parole Board is recommending him for early release.

A hearing for Doyle is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th in front of the Ohio Parole Board.

The Summit County Prosecutor's office says it is "strongly opposed" to Doyle's early release from prison, and believes he should serve the full 40-year sentence he was given for the crime he committed against Charlie.