Summerfield Schools open Wednesday for grief counseling after student dies in fire

12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles died in a garage fire Monday in Petersburg, Michigan.

PETERSBURG, Mich. — Summerfield Schools in Petersburg, Michigan will be open Wednesday to help those dealing with the death of 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles, a student who died in a garage fire on Monday.

Grief counselors will be available to help with the mourning for the fifth-grade student who attended Summerfield Elementary School in the Summerfield School District.

Summerfield Schools will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the public. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for teachers and staff only.

According to Summerfield Schools Superintendent Scott Salow, Giles was a beloved part of the Bulldog Community.

"There are no words to express the loss of this sweet boy who had his whole life ahead of him. During his short time at Summerfield, he touched students and staff with his gentle spirit, kind heart and bright smile.

"During such difficult times, we are reminded of the compassion and care that is so much a part of our Bulldog Community. Thank you for all that you do for our students and for each other. Arrangements will be forwarded when they are made available," Salow said in a statement released Monday.

According to officials on the scene of the fire, the cause is unknown, but it started in a detached garage by the house.

According to a news release, firefighters arrived on the scene and found the garage fully engulfed in flames as family members attempted to rescue Giles, who was trapped inside. The boy's body was found in the bathroom.