Summer youth program leader using exercise as way to strengthen kids physically and mentally

Former prisoner DeAndre Gaston wants to give kids the tools to stay away from violence. It's one of the free summer programs sponsored by the city of Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than a million dollars has been invested by the city of Toledo for youth summer camps.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has pushed the programs as one of the ways to help keep kids out of trouble and decrease the city's violence.

One of the more than 100 summer youth programs is being run by DeAndre Gaston of Go Tyme Grynd fitness.

His program is working to strengthen kids both physically and mentally.

"Just because our children are away from school we still have to teach them," said Gaston. "We've still got to give them something that's going to be beneficial, especially in these communities, especially in the inner city, especially in the rougher or impoverished areas because there are already too many obstacles. There are already too many troubles. There are already too many trials."

For two days a week, kids can attend the free program, where they'll work out for half of the time and learn life skills the other half.

"I just didn't want it to be about working or 6-packs. But I want it to really affect change. I really want someone to walk away better, I really want to see my community a little bit stronger," said Gaston.

It's a change that he says didn't happen in his own life until after he was locked up.

Gaston spent 16 years in prison for aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Now, it's his mission to make sure kids have the tools and people in their life to stay away from violence and out of jail.

"What I wanted to do was get back in this community and be one of the figures that I didn't have, that I wasn't able to attach myself to, that I wasn't able to gain the tools, energy, and knowledge and wisdom and mentoring from," said Gaston.

He believes the social pressure kids feel now is worse than it's ever been. He blames it on social media and feeling like you have to fit in with a certain crowd.

Go Tyme's summer program is happening Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 until 2:30 p.m. at Jamie Farr Park.

There are still spots available. More information can be found here.