Summer tutoring in high demand to help students lagging behind from pandemic year

Teachers at the Huntington Learning Center in Holland say the demand for tutoring services has been up this summer.

HOLLAND, Ohio — After the mix of remote, hybrid and in-person learning, kids are prepping to go back to class to start the new school year. But many have been using the summer as a time to make up the work they missed last year.

"I think a lot of kids got pushed onto the next grade whether they were actually ready or not," Huntington Learning Center assistant director Brynna Post said.

In a matter of weeks, kids will be back in school for the new year. But many are still working to get caught up after a year in and out of the classroom.

Post works at the Huntington Learning Center in Holland. She says the demand for services has been high.

"We had a student who asked her mom if she could come back," she said, "because she said I'm not ready for math for my next school year."

Parents are also anxious about the new school year and the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"I think every parent's fear is another outbreak," parent Jeffrey Labrie said, "and then bunch of classes all getting COVID and then they wind up shutting it down again."

Labrie and his family just moved to Ohio from Georgia. His 6-year-old daughter will be in Anthony Wayne Local Schools this fall.

But he believes the concern over kids being behind is everywhere. So he signed his kid up for tutoring so she'd be as prepared as possible.

"Going from a private to a public school and a whole another state, it was hard to tell where she was," he said.

Labrie says virtual learning has not been good for younger students. He says physically going to school teaches kids more than just math and science.

"There's so much more that they're picking up on that they don't even know they're being taught," he said. "The routine of getting up and going somewhere, riding the bus, that's all part of growing up."

Post recommends anyone feeling behind to not be afraid to reach out and get help.

"They have definitely shared that they're feeling a lot more comfortable with their own skills as well as moving more into the new school year," Post said.