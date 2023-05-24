U.S. Coast Guard stresses water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend, summer boating; here are some tips

If you're headed out on the water, make sure you wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Memorial Day is just around the corner, which can mean fun on the water for many; however, it can be a scary time for families if your loved ones plan to be out on the water without following the correct protocols.

Each year, many drowning incidents occurr during summer holiday weekends.

According to the CDC, the annual drowning death rate in the United States between 2016 and 2020 was 1.28 deaths per 100,000 people. Ohio stands slightly lower than the national average at 1.06 deaths per 100,000 people.

Before you head out to the water here are a few tips on how to keep safe on the water weather if you’re on a boat or you’re swimming.

For children, teens, and adults: make sure you wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Never use air-filled or foam toys, such as "water wings," "noodles," or inner tubes, in place of life jackets. These toys are not designed to keep swimmers safe or prevent drowning.

Never swim alone. Use the buddy system. Always swim with a friend.

If you’re out on a boat, don’t forget to bring a charged cell phone and marine radio with you.

RELATED

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.