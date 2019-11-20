TOLEDO, Ohio — Alarming numbers from the Ohio Department of Health indicate that suicide is now the leading cause of death for children ages 10 - 14 in Ohio.

Since 2007, suicide rates among that age group have increased by 56% in the state. Mental health experts said that teenagers and young kids often have problems expressing how they feel.

"Because they're young and a lot of the times don't have developed coping skills or they are having trouble expressing themselves, or they don't really understand what's going on inside their bodies or inside their heads; a lot of times they don't reach out for help," said Robin Isenberg, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Toledo.

Erasing the stigma surrounding mental health has continued to be the focus among educators and medical professionals. NAMI of Greater Toledo has programs that teach kids and teenagers about dealing with things like anxiety and depression.

Experts encourage parents to have an open conversation about mental health and look for warning signs of suicide in their kids. Some of those signs include loss of interest in fun activities, sleep changes or developing bad eating habits.

"If you're noticing something like that then it's probably a good time to open up and ask your child some questions and see if you can identify if there's a mental health issue going on there," Isenberg said.

Despite suicide numbers going up, the need for more mental health resources is being addressed, especially in schools. Here in northwest Ohio, many districts like Perrysburg have increased the number of school counselors or resource officers available to students

"We've seen a huge increase and surge in kids who are struggling, especially with anxiety issues. And, we have worked really hard at addressing that. I think nationwide we have seen a huge trend in that with kids," Christina Harper, a school counselor with Perrysburg Schools said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, click here for resources.

RELATED: Report: Suicide now leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 in Ohio

RELATED: Bedford Township family sues Detroit archdiocese over priest's conduct during son's funeral service