Subscription boxes highlight northwest Ohio's women-owned businesses

HerHub has expanded its online community and offers curated, quarterly subscription boxes to help market women-owned businesses from northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monthly and quarterly subscriptions boxes have become both a trend and something for consumers to delight in.

Did you know you can get a subscription box that highlights northwest Ohio women-owned businesses through HerHub?

HerHub is an online platform that provides the Northwest Ohio community with women-centered events, listings of local women-owned businesses, women’s groups and organizations. In addition to community efforts, HerHub features local women-owned business products in their quarterly subscription box.

“Utilizing the power of social media to boost the reach of the HerHub subscription box has been a game changer, especially over the past year when people weren’t getting together in person,” Nina Corder, founder of Women of Toledo, said. “Beyond the products themselves, we have cultivated connections through this group that otherwise would have taken much more time and many more resources.”

Every box is carefully crafted, from the contents inside to the branded design on the exterior of the box. In HerHub fashion, the organization chooses a northwest Ohio female artist to design the outside of the quarterly subscription box. For the month of May, Jax & Kate Art Studio was selected to be featured on the box.

“It’s a really great local community of women that really just look out for each other and it’s just been a cool experience,” said Kaity, owner of Jax & Kate Art Studio.

HerHub was brought to Toledo by Women of Toledo founders Nina Corder and Michelle Ansara who have always been committed to connecting women and business owners to the resources they need to thrive. Under the auspices of the UN Women’s Empower Women Champions for Change in 2016, Inclusive for Women Inc. launched a new initiative, HerHub.

“HerHub gives visibility and marketing awareness to these women-owned businesses by highlighting the women behind the product. We believe that a connection needs to be made between the customer and the woman behind the product, with the result being a better-connected community,” Nina Corder said.

HerHub has done much more than just sell products. It has connected the community by elevating the visibility of existing women's groups, including HerHub’s private Facebook group, HerHub Member Mastermind, which was created for the members of HerHub who wanted to more deeply connect, and share ideas and resources.

“HerHub and the HerHub Member Mastermind Facebook Group has strengthened the local economy through the marketplace as well as the workplace by connecting our female communities to the right networking and development opportunities, in addition to promoting and supporting female-owned businesses,” Jonelle Massey, HerHub Board Liaison and founding committee member of HerHub, said. Launching her book, The Miseducation of Empathy in Toledo this past weekend, Jonelle says, “I am but one illustration of how HerHub has helped women reach their full potential.”