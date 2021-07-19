Study: Toledo ranks low on list of most educated cities in America

The Glass City ranks 103 out of 150 cities. Ann Arbor ranks #1 on the list.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 97% of educators in the United States are reporting learning loss among their students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of this fact, WalletHub did a study to see which cities in America attract the most highly educated people.

Toledo didn't make it very far up the list; out of 150 cities, the Glass City ranks 103.

Columbus ranked the highest out of Ohio's major cities at 44. Cincinnati ranked 59, Dayton ranked 68, Akron took 75 and Cleveland fell to the 85 spot.

Youngstown and Ashland round out the Ohio cities included in the study, ranked at 133 and 136, respectively.

Ann Arbor took the top spot out of all the cities surveyed, while Detroit ranked between Akron and Cleveland at 78.

WalletHub looked at 11 different factors in making the study, from the number of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher to the quality of the public school system.

The study says educated people want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment; in turn, cities benefit from graduates because the more they earn, the more tax dollars they contribute over time.

Top Five

Ann Arbor, MI

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Madison, WI

