Study: Toledo needs 6th most initial COVID-19 vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to a WalletHub study, Toledo is sixth on a list of cities that need the most initial vaccinations against COVID-19.
WalletHub put the Glass City as #6 based on its share of frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents, essential workers, residents diagnosed with various diseases and more.
Detroit topped the list at #1, with Cleveland following close behind at #2.
The study compared more than 90 cities.
Here is where Toledo ranks in regards to vaccination needs in certain categories:
Initial Need for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Toledo
- 8th – Share of Health Care Workers
- 14th – Share of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 20th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease
- 6th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Cardiovascular Disease
- 22nd – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Diabetes
- 4th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- 11th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Asthma
- 9th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Hypertension
- 5th – Share of Obese Adult Population
- 28th – Share of Frontline Industries Workers
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says widespread distribution of the vaccine could happen by April 2021.
Not everyone will have to wait that long for a vaccine, though. Frontline health care workers may start receiving doses in December. Other groups of people among the first to be vaccinated will be people especially at risk for serious symptoms, such as elderly people in nursing homes and people who have underlying health conditions like heart disease or cancer. Essential workers, such as grocery store employees and public transit drivers, are also close to the front of the line.