Study: Toledo needs 6th most initial COVID-19 vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to a WalletHub study, Toledo is sixth on a list of cities that need the most initial vaccinations against COVID-19.

WalletHub put the Glass City as #6 based on its share of frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents, essential workers, residents diagnosed with various diseases and more.

Detroit topped the list at #1, with Cleveland following close behind at #2.

The study compared more than 90 cities.

Check out the full study here.

Here is where Toledo ranks in regards to vaccination needs in certain categories:

Initial Need for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Toledo

8 th – Share of Health Care Workers

– Share of Health Care Workers 14 th – Share of Population Aged 65 & Older

– Share of Population Aged 65 & Older 20 th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease 6 th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Cardiovascular Disease

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Cardiovascular Disease 22 nd – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Diabetes

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Diabetes 4 th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) 11 th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Asthma

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Asthma 9 th – Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Hypertension

– Share of Adult Population Diagnosed with Hypertension 5 th – Share of Obese Adult Population

– Share of Obese Adult Population 28th – Share of Frontline Industries Workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says widespread distribution of the vaccine could happen by April 2021.